Governor Ravi Says Tamil Nadu’s Politics Reflect ‘Tamil Exceptionalism’, Not Regionalism

He argued that this sense of exceptionalism often comes with hostility toward other languages.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Governor Ravi Says Tamil Nadu’s Politics Reflect ‘Tamil Exceptionalism’, Not Regionalism
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi Photo: File Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has said that the state’s politics are shaped not by regionalism but by what he described as “Tamil exceptionalism”, the belief that Tamil is “distinct” from other languages.

  • He argued that this sense of exceptionalism often comes with hostility toward other languages.

  • Speaking about the controversy at a Doordarshan event in October 2024, where “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was sung without the word “Dravida”, Ravi said the government overreacted.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has said that the state’s politics are shaped not by regionalism but by what he described as “Tamil exceptionalism”, the belief that Tamil is “distinct” from other languages. In a television interview, he noted that this view has repeatedly put him at odds with the DMK government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

He argued that this sense of exceptionalism often comes with hostility toward other languages. “This Tamil exceptionalism is articulated by hatred against other languages, even those that belong to Dravidian family like Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is not just Hindi,” he said.

Ravi criticised Tamil political leaders for not doing enough to support the language they claim to champion. He pointed out that “every year, students are moving away from Tamil medium to English medium” and that the number studying in Tamil is “declining steadily and steeply”. He added that the state has provided “zero budget for research” in Tamil language and culture.

Related Content
Related Content

He drew attention to more than 11 lakh palm-leaf manuscripts kept in the state archive, saying they were “rotting” without any funds for preservation. “No money is allotted for their preservation,” he said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin - PTI
Stalin Tell Modi To Release Rs 2,100 Crore SSA funds, Says Tamil Nadu Will Stick To Two-Language Formula

BY Outlook News Desk

Speaking about the controversy at a Doordarshan event in October 2024, where “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was sung without the word “Dravida”, Ravi said the government overreacted. He maintained that he was only a guest and that the organisers made an error but apologised. “In fact, I can sing Tamil Thai Vazhthu much better than many people who talk about Tamil,” he remarked.

Ravi also discussed his decision to walk out of the Assembly’s first session in January instead of delivering the traditional Governor’s Address. He described it as a “painful decision”, explaining that he objected to the national anthem not being played at the start. “I have a constitutional obligation to defend the Constitution and Article 51A of the Constitution that says the national anthem must be respected,” he said.

He added that events attended by a Governor or President always begin and end with the national anthem, and that this protocol had been ignored.

During the interview, Ravi also spoke about Jammu and Kashmir, where he served for many years as an intelligence officer, and about the North East. Before his posting in Tamil Nadu, he served as the Governor of Nagaland and also held additional charge of Meghalaya.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas Extend Lead To Over 400; Stubbs-Zorzi At Crease|RSA 146/3 (52)

  2. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  3. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  4. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

  2. Manchester United 0-1 Everton Highlights, Premier League: 10-Man Toffees Trounce Red Devils On Amorim's 1st Anniversary

  3. Daily Horoscope For November 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Aquarius

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Explainer: Why The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill Threatened Chandigarh’s Union Territory Status

  6. Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

  7. Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

  8. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas Extend Lead To Over 400; Stubbs-Zorzi At Crease|RSA 146/3 (52)