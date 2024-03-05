Taking Tamil To The World Through The Language Of Languages : Translation

In the on-going search for literary works that may assist in interpreting ( to others and to ourselves) a culturally fractured present, ancient classics, modern and contemporary works all have to be held in a dynamic balance. How do we make them available in accessible language and sensibility as we take the richness, the antiquity and contemporary versality of Tamil to the world? Not just that --- but Thisaithorum Dravidam broke through the bitterness left by linguistic double-speak. Here at last was a constructive as well as creative approach. As the CM MK Stalin said, “We are fond of Tamil but that doesn’t mean that we hate any other language.” Prof of Linguistics Professor Ramakant Agnihotri says, “Languages flow into each other. That is the very nature of language and that is the way languages flourish.” Anchor editors were appointed for each of these languages : Gita Ramaswamy for Telugu, AJ Thomas for Malayalam and VS Sreedhara for Kannada.