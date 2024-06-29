NEET-UG Row: MK Stalin Pens Letter To PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi; Urges 8 Other Chief Ministers To Skip Medical Entrance Exam

Amid the intensifying ro over the NET-OG medical entrance examination, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter addressing PM Modi urged the Centre to exempt his state from examination in question for medical college admissions.
In his letter to the PM, the chief minister asserted that the 12th standard marks should be taken into consideration for the selection process for professional courses. According to the CM, a separate entrance exam is nothing but an unwanted additional stress on students.
"In this regard, we had passed a Bill unanimously in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for Presidential assent but the assent is still pending," Mr Stalin said in the letter.
In another letter to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Stalin sought his support in Tamil Nadu's demand for NEET exemption.
"The recent reports of irregularities in the examination conducted by the NTA has shattered the dreams of many hard-working aspirants of medical courses in the country. This system is also depriving the rural poor youth to fulfil the dreams of becoming a medical graduate", Stalin wrote in his letter to Mr Gandhi.
"I request you to voice this concern and the demand of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament and also suggest to the states that are in the INDIA alliance to pass similar resolutions in the respective assemblies in the interest of the youth of the nation", Stalin added.
Furthermore, in separate letters addressing the respective chief ministers of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, Mr Stalin requested them to consider the same.
"Considering the importance and seriousness of the issue, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your state Legislative Assembly also to urge the Union Government to abolish the NEET exams in the interest of the students of our states," Stalin said in the letter.