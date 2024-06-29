National

NEET-UG Row: MK Stalin Pens Letter To PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi; Urges 8 Other Chief Ministers To Skip Medical Entrance Exam

In his letter to PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asserted that the 12th standard marks should be taken into consideration for the selection process of professional courses. According to the CM, a separate entrance exam is nothing but an unwanted additional stress on students.

PTI
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the intensifying ro over the NET-OG medical entrance examination, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter addressing PM Modi urged the Centre to exempt his state from examination in question for medical college admissions.

In his letter to the PM, the chief minister asserted that the 12th standard marks should be taken into consideration for the selection process for professional courses. According to the CM, a separate entrance exam is nothing but an unwanted additional stress on students.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System

BY Outlook Web Desk

"In this regard, we had passed a Bill unanimously in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for Presidential assent but the assent is still pending," Mr Stalin said in the letter.

Representational Image | - PTI
NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc Not Allowed To Raise Concern; Both LS, RS Adjourned | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

In another letter to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Stalin sought his support in Tamil Nadu's demand for NEET exemption.

"The recent reports of irregularities in the examination conducted by the NTA has shattered the dreams of many hard-working aspirants of medical courses in the country. This system is also depriving the rural poor youth to fulfil the dreams of becoming a medical graduate", Stalin wrote in his letter to Mr Gandhi.

"I request you to voice this concern and the demand of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament and also suggest to the states that are in the INDIA alliance to pass similar resolutions in the respective assemblies in the interest of the youth of the nation", Stalin added.

Amid NEET, NET Row - A Look At How The National Testing Agency Operates - nta.ac.in
Amid NEET, NET Row - A Look At How The National Testing Agency Operates

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, in separate letters addressing the respective chief ministers of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, Mr Stalin requested them to consider the same.

Members of NSUI today held a protest demonstration at National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi calling for a ban on the agency - X/ANI
NEET 'Paper Leak': Multiple Arrests, Lutan Mukhiya Gang's Role, High Drama At NTA Delhi Office | Probe So Far

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Considering the importance and seriousness of the issue, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your state Legislative Assembly also to urge the Union Government to abolish the NEET exams in the interest of the students of our states," Stalin said in the letter.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: Kejriwal Likely To Be Produced Before Court, 5 Soldiers Killed In Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Posters Proclaiming Akhilesh Yadav As ‘Future PM’ Appear In Lucknow
  3. Kejriwal In Custody: Aam Admi Party's Nationwide Protest Today Against Delhi CM's CBI Arrest
  4. NEET-UG Row: MK Stalin Pens Letter To PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi; Urges 8 Other Chief Ministers To Skip Medical Entrance Exam
  5. Ladakh: 5 Army Soldiers Swept Away In Flash Floods Near LAC
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  5. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Rain Halt Match? Check Barbados Weather Updates
  2. T20 World Cup Close To Becoming Most Important ICC Event, Player Survey Shows
  3. COL 3-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Colombia Beat Costa Rica To Strom Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Colombia 3-0 Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros Advance To Quarter-Finals
  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Says What Ahead Of Title Clash
World News
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  3. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  4. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  5. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: Kejriwal Likely To Be Produced Before Court, 5 Soldiers Killed In Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'