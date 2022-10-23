Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 214 New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 214 new Covid-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 35,90,452, the health department said.

SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle tested that can be developed into COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:09 am

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 214 new Covid-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 35,90,452, the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, according to a medical bulletin here.

As many as 402 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,49,088 leaving 3,316 active infections.

Five districts logged the majority of new cases with Chennai leading at 53 while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10. Karur, Nagapattinam, and Tirupathur recorded zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 1,652 active infections and overall 7,92,238 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,312 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,96,90,527, the bulletin said.

(inputs from PTI)

