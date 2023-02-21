Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against RSS March In State

Home National

Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against RSS March In State

Madras High Court on February 10 had permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for healthy democracy.

Marching Ahead: Volunteers march in Tezpur to mark the RSS foundation day
RSS volunteers during a march.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 3:42 pm

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its route march in the state on rescheduled dates.

The state government, in its plea before the top court, said the route march would pose a law and order problem and sought a stay on the high court order.

The Madras High Court on February 10 had permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for healthy democracy.

Related stories

Kerala CM Urges Jamaat-E-Islami To Disclose Details Of Meeting With RSS

Bharat Jodo Yatra's Aim Was To Counter Hate Spread By BJP And RSS: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition Parties May Have Differences But United Against BJP-RSS Ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Setting aside the order passed on November 4, 2022 by a single judge that had imposed conditions on the proposed statewide route march asking the RSS to hold the march indoors or in enclosed space, the court restored the order dated September 22, 2022, which directed the Tamil Nadu police to consider the RSS' representation seeking permission to conduct the march and a public meeting, as well, and to grant permission for the same.

Accordingly, it directed the appellants to approach the state authorities with three different dates of their choice for the purpose of holding the route march/peaceful procession and the state authorities were directed to grant permission to them on one of the chosen dates out of the three.

Also, the RSS was asked to ensure strict discipline and make sure there is no provocation or incitement on their part during the march. The state, on its part, should take adequate safety measures and make traffic arrangements to ensure the procession and the meeting are held peacefully, the bench said.

Challenging the single judge order, the RSS sought a direction to the authorities to permit their members to conduct the procession wearing their uniform (dark olive green trousers, white shirt, cap, belt, black shoes) through various routes throughout the state.

The organisation had earlier sought permission for the route march to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar and Vijayadasami festival, on October 2, 2022, at various places and to also to conduct a public meeting on the same day.
 

Tags

National India Tamil Nadu Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Madras High Court Supreme Court Plea Democracy March Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar Vijayadasami Festival
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat