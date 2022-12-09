Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tamil Nadu: Cyclone 'Mandous' To Cross Coast Near Chennai; Schools, Colleges Closed Today

Home National

Tamil Nadu: Cyclone 'Mandous' To Cross Coast Near Chennai; Schools, Colleges Closed Today

The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the State force have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 7:36 am

Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is predicted to weaken gradually before crossing the coast near here on December 9 midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, 12 teams comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the State force have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Friday.

The IMD on its twitter handle said, "the CS Mandous intensified into a SCS and lay centered at 1730 IST over SW BoB about 350 km ESE of Karaikal and about 440 km SE of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of SCS till early morning of 9th Dec and then weaken gradually into a CS by forenoon of 9th Dec."

In an updated bulletin, it said that the 'Mandous' lay 310 km off Karaikal and about 390 km off Chennai.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains were witnessed in several parts of northern Tamil Nadu under the influence of the cyclone since Thursday night.

What is expected today?

On December 9, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. Following the land fall, the rainfall is set to recede.

It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm. "It will maintain its intensity of severe cyclonic storm till early morning of 9th December and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm tomorrow."

Related stories

Cyclone Mandous: TN Braces For A Severe Storm, 10 Districts On High Alert, NDRF On Standby

Cyclone Mandous: Storm likely; TN Braces For Heavy Rain As Depression Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal

It is very likely to cross coast near Mamallapuram here with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph on December 9 midnight. Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram is about 50 km from here.

Pre-emptive measures taken by the government

Chairing a high level meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu tasked officials to ensure that all stipulated measures are followed including prior announcement on release of surplus water from reservoirs and shifting people living in vunerable areas to relief shelters. The government advised people to avoid travelling on Friday.

A defence release said that several measures have been initiated by the Coast Guard (Eastern Region) in view of the cyclonic storm. "CG ships and aircraft have been continuously issuing advisories and shepherding fishing boats to return to harbour."

All oil rigs, offshore installations have been requested to ensure safety of personnel, the release said.

The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a "deep depression" and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Cyclone Mandous Chennai Puducherry National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Storm Cyclone
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'