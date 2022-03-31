Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets PM Modi To Seek Centre's Approval To Send Aid to Sri Lankan Tamils

Sri Lanka is facing an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has caused unprecedented crisis in the country, driving prices of all essentials up, creating a shortage of fuel, and leading to imposition of long power cuts as there is no fuel to produce thermal power. 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and PM Narendra Modi PMO India's Twitter account

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 3:05 pm

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin gave a detailed memorandum on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, during his meeting with Modi.

Earlier in the morning, Stalin also met Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Parliament.

Welcoming Stalin to Delhi, Gandhi went to meet him in the DMK office in Parliament and said she came to say 'Vanakkam' to him and will meet him again during his party office inauguration in the national capital on April 2.

Stalin greeted her with a shawl.

Stalin is on a three-day visit to the national capital and is scheduled to meet several top leaders.

DMK is inaugurating its party office in the national capital on April 2 and has invited leaders from various parties including the BJP and the Congress, the party MP Kanimozhi said.

With PTI inputs

