Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches 'Neengalum Nalama' Initiative, Speaks To Beneficiaries Across State

Tamil Nadu Chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched 'Neengalum Nalama' (Are You Well Too) programme which will allow him to interact with the beneficiaries of several schemes launched by the state government directly on call.
Stalin virtually interacted with several beneficiaries right after the launch from his camp office.
The beneficiaries conveyed their appreciation to Stalin and discussed the advantages they gained from these the different schemes.
According to Times of India report, Stalin made the first call to a beneficiary of Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme from Madurai named C Vijay Anand.
Reportedly, Vijay Anand mentioned that once he became aware of the scheme, he proceeded to submit a loan application and was approved for a sum of 5 crore. He is currently utilizing this amount to engage in the procurement of medical equipment for his business.
Advertisement
Vijay told "I was once working under someone but now I have employed 30 persons under me," to Stalin.
Similarly, Radhika, a resident of Ariyalur district, expressed her gratitude to Stalin as she spoke to him about the monthly assistance of 1,000 rupees provided through the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam program.
She also appealed to Stalin for medical treatment for her son, who is battling blood cancer. Stalin assured her that immediate medical support would be provided to her son.
Further Stalin interacted with Preetha, a student studying for the SSLC exams from Cuddalore district, and a beneficiary of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme who shared that she had been suffering from a kidney problem.
Advertisement
Since enrolling in the scheme, she now receives medication every five days, resulting in a significant improvement in her condition.
In a post on X, Stalin wrote that he further spoke to beneficiaries of 'Annal Ambedkar Industrial Pioneers Scheme, Adi Dravidar Health Hostel, Medicine in search of people and Women Self Help Group Loans'.
The TN CM said, "It's extra satisfying to see our projects benefit everyone!"