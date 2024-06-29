National

Tamil Nadu: 4 Dead After Explosion Rattles Fire Cracker Unit In Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu: The high impact explosion took place at the fire cracker factory in Virudhnagar district during early hours on Saturday.

PTI
Blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
Four people were killed after an explosion rattled a firecracker factory during wee hours in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Saturday. The mishap is said to have taken place at a privately owned firecracker manufacturing unit.

The incident is said to have occurred during the early hours on Saturday. It is said the explosion occurred due to a result of mixing two or more chemicals. However, the exact of the explosion has not been ascertained as of now.

The blast took place at a factory in Tamil Nadu's Vembakottai on Saturday. - Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
In the incident, reports said a part of the factory collapsed due to the high impact of the blast.

According to the news agency PTI’s report, another person who happened to be in the vicinity of the factory at the time of the explosion was also injured. The report added the adjacent buildings also suffered damages due to the high impact of the explosion at the factory.

It said a team of fire and rescue services personnel arrived at the spot soon after receiving information about the explosion. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to the families of the victims.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin has announced condolence and financial assistance to the families of those who died in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Bandhuwarpatti village, Chatur circle, Virudhunagar district," the CM's office said in a post on micro-blogging site-X.

