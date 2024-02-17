8 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory

Eight people have reportedly died while several have been injured in a blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Vembakottai on Saturday. Visuals showed locals surrounding a damaged building after the explosion, with ambulances on the spot.
According to locals, the magnitude of the blast was so high that four buildings, in addition to the firecracker factory, were destroyed.
The owner of the factory is a person named Vijay, an indiatoday.in report said. According to the police, seven people died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries while being on their way to the hospital, the report said.
Citing preliminary investigation, they said the deceased included women, adding, the cause of the blast was being ascertained.
The incident comes a week after 11 people were killed and over 200 others were injured after a major fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh.
Advertisement
Two owners of the firecrackers factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town were arrested by the police later over the tragic incident. They were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges, after an FIR was filed against them, officials said.
Advertisement
Another person was detained in connection with the incident that occurred earlier in the day in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road on the outskirts of Harda town, approximately 150km from the state capital, Bhopal.
The two factory owners -- identified as Rajesh Agrawal and Somesh Agrawal -- were arrested from Sarangpur in Rajgarh district, while one more person named Rafiq Khan was detained in the evening, Harda Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kanchan told reporters.
Advertisement
These accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.