Madhya Pradesh: 11 Killed, Over 60 Injured, Rescue Op On After Explosion At Harda Firecracker Factory

Atleast 11 people have reportedly died while over 60 others were injured in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda on Tuesday.
The videos on the social media showed people running to safety following the incident.
In the videos, a major fire with intermittent explosions could be heard taking place at the site.
The initial reports said several people are trapped inside the factory, while ambulances have also reached the spot.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken to the concerned officials and sought details of the incident.
MP CM Yadav has also directed the state ministers including Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by a helicopter
He also said burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency.
Yadav has also called a meeting in connection with the incident.
The personnel from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also arrived at the spot.
Fire brigades were also rushed from Indore and Bhopal to tackle the blaze.
Harda district Collector Rishi Garg said the rescue operation is underway at the site of the incident.
"The fire broke out at a firecrackers factory in Harda. Several people, approximately 20-25 people, were injured in the blast. Rescue operation is underway. SDRF and NDRF teams have also been called," said Garg.