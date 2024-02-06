Madhya Pradesh: 11 Killed, Over 60 Injured, Rescue Op On After Explosion At Harda Firecracker Factory

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken to the concerned officials and sought details of the incident.

MP CM Yadav has also directed the state ministers including Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by a helicopter

He also said burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency.

Yadav has also called a meeting in connection with the incident.