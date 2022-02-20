Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Tamil Nadu: 2 Workers From Jharkhand Die Following Steam Boiler Explosion

The accident happened at a private prawn farm in Thoduvai village near Sirkazhi around 12 pm, they said.

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 8:27 pm

Two labourers from Jharkhand were killed, and two others sustained injuries as a steam boiler exploded at a prawn farm near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.
       

The accident happened at a private prawn farm in Thoduvai village near Sirkazhi, around noon, they said. The victims were identified as Arun Oran (25) and Baljeet Oran (21), who were both killed on the spot, police said.
       

Two other workers, Raghupathy (50) and Maridoss (45), both belonging to Thirumullaivasal village, sustained grievous injuries and have been admitted to Sirkazhi Government Hospital, police added.
       

Sirkazhi police have registered a case, and further investigation is on. Exact details about the incident will be known only after preliminary inquiry, they said.

With PTI inputs.

