Supreme Court To Issue Directions On Plea For Transparency In Political Parties’ Rules

Upadhyay’s interlocutory application, filed in his pending public interest litigation (PIL), seeks a direction to the ECI to mandate all political parties to publish their memorandum, rules, and regulations on the homepage of their official websites.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court To Issue Directions On Plea For Transparency In Political Parties’ Rules
File photo File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court on Monday said it intends to issue certain directions on a plea urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that every political party publishes its memorandum, rules, and regulations on its official website.

  • A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission on an application filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

  • The court also asked Upadhyay, who appeared in person, to remind it about the matter on the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it intends to issue certain directions on a plea urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that every political party publishes its memorandum, rules, and regulations on its official website.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission on an application filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. “Unless there are very strong impediments, we would like to issue certain directions,” the bench observed.

The court also asked Upadhyay, who appeared in person, to remind it about the matter on the next date of hearing.

Addressing Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, who represented the Centre, the bench noted that the petition contained “meaningful prayers” and requested him to obtain instructions from the Election Commission regarding the issues raised.

Manipur Ex-CM N Biren Singh - File Photo
Supreme Court: Whistleblower Tapes On Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh ‘Tampered and Edited’ – Forensic Report

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Upadhyay’s interlocutory application, filed in his pending public interest litigation (PIL), seeks a direction to the ECI to mandate all political parties to publish their memorandum, rules, and regulations on the homepage of their official websites and to submit a compliance report to the court.

He has further sought directions to ensure that political parties adhere to their own constitutions and the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, both in letter and spirit, and that the ECI submit periodic compliance reports.

Earlier, on September 12, the apex court had agreed to consider Upadhyay’s plea requesting the Election Commission to frame rules governing the registration and regulation of political parties to uphold secularism, transparency, and political justice. The court had issued notices to the Centre, the ECI, and the Law Commission of India at that time.

In his main petition, Upadhyay alleged that several “bogus political parties” pose a serious threat to Indian democracy by appointing “hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers, and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them.”

“There are no rules and regulations for political parties. Therefore, many separatists have formed their political party to collect donations. Some office bearers of these parties have succeeded in getting police protection also,” the plea stated.

Citing a recent media report, it claimed that the Income Tax Department had uncovered a “fake” political party that was “converting black money into white by deducting 20 per cent commission.”

“Transparency and accountability in the working of political parties are essential in public interest as they perform public function and, therefore, ECI must frame rules and regulations for them,” the petition, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, added.

The plea also noted that the Supreme Court has previously initiated several measures to enhance transparency and probity in public life.

“The move to regulate political parties within the ambit of the Constitution would pave the way for robust democratic functioning,” it stated.

Alternatively, Upadhyay requested that the Law Commission of India study the best practices from developed democracies and prepare a comprehensive report on the registration and regulation of political parties to curb corruption and criminalisation in politics.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  3. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

  4. Ex-CJI Ramana Alleges Cases Against Family Filed To ‘Intimidate’ Him

  5. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  2. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  4. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  5. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote