Supreme Court Declares Beggars’ Homes A ‘Constitutional Trust’, Not Penal Facilities

To uphold nutritional standards, a qualified dietician must be employed to regularly monitor and verify the quality of food served. Recognising the often-dilapidated state of infrastructure, the Court ordered independent third-party audits of these homes at least once every two years. To curb overcrowding and the associated risk of disease outbreaks, occupancy levels must not exceed the sanctioned capacity. The judgment also emphasised the importance of rehabilitation, calling for the availability of vocational training and skill development programs to enable residents to reintegrate into society.