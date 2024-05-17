National

Video: Sudden Flash Flood Hits TN's Old Coutrallam Waterfalls; Public Entry Prohibited Temporarily

The flash flood comes amid IMD's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu till May 20.

Screengrab/X
Authorities prohibited public from entering the waterfall temporarily. Photo: Screengrab/X
A sudden flash flood hit the old Coutrallam waterfalls in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Friday. A video of the water, flowing with heavy force, also went viral on social media.

Taking prompt action, the authorities prohibited the public from entering the waterfall on a temporary basis. A team of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue department is present at the spot.

WATCH:

The flash flood comes amid the India Meteorological Department's forecast, which said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu till May 20.

The weather department said that cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Sri Lanka now lay over Comorin area and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 Kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the week," IMD said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiris district administration said that very heavy rains have been predicted from May 18-20 in Ooty, asking people to "avoid" visiting the hilly tourism attraction during this time.

Several parts of the nation are expected to witness rainfall and heatwave conditions during the week. - PTI
Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, which means heavy rainfall of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20.

"Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period," she told reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of the Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services department on rain preparedness.

The weather department also issued an "orange alert" for several parts of the neighbouring state of Kerala. It predicted very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20.

