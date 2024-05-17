Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates

Delhiites witnessed the hottest day in the national capital with the mercury soaring to 42.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest temperature recorded in the city till so far this summer.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous hottest day was recorded on May 8, when the maximum temperature settled at 42 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the minimum temperature at 25.4 degrees Celsius.
Notably, Thursday's maximum was two notches above the usual temperature, the weather department said. The relative humidity ranged between 25 per cent and 65 per cent.
HEATWAVE FORECAST IN DELHI
According to the weather department's seven-day forecast, the national capital is likely to experience heatwave conditions in isolated places on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave conditions occur when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more above normal temperature, reaching at least 45 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.
As per IMD's data, there was no heatwave in Delhi last summer. The national capital recorded a highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius in May 2023.
HEATWAVE IN RAJASTHAN, PUNJAB
IMD forecast said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the week.
"Severe heatwave conditions also very likely in some parts of West Rajasthan during May 17-20; Punjab, Haryana during May 18-20," the weather office's bulletin said.
Heatwave conditions in Rajasthan intensified as maximum temperature breached the 45 degree-mark in Ganganagar with 46.3 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place with a minimum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius.
JAMMU RECORDS SEASON'S HIGHEST TEMPERATURE
Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season normal, on Thursday. The Met department officials said that this was the season's highest.
The minimum temperature, which settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, was also 0.5 degrees above normal.
Srinagar, the summer capital, witnesses warmer days with a maximum of 28.9 degrees Celsius and minimum of 13.6 degrees Celsius.
For Friday, the weather office predicted a generally dry weather with possible thunderstorms in isolated areas. While for the weekend (May 18-19), it said that cloudy skies, light rain and thunder are expected at scattered locations during late afternoon hours.
TAMIL NADU GETS RELIEF FROM HEAT; RECEIVES MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINS
Tamil Nadu experienced some relief from the scorching summer heat as Chennai and its neighbouring districts received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu till May 20.
In its bulletin, the IMD said Wednesday's cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Sri Lanka now lay over Comorin area and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast.
Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 Kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the week, it said.
ORANGE ALERT IN BENGALURU
The weather department issued an "Orange Alert" for Karnataka's Bengaluru from May 18-20, indicating that the city might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
This, in turn, would disrupt daily life routine and worsen waterlogging issues as well.
"South Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) during 18th-20th May, 2024," the weather office's alert read.
Notably, heavy rains lashed Bengaluru Thursday night as well as this morning. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and use public transport.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
ORANGE ALERT FOR SEVERAL PARTS OF KERALA
Rains in Kerala are likely to intensify in the coming days as the IMD on Thursday forecast very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20.
The weather office issued an "orange alert" for Palakkad and Malappuram for May 18, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki for May 19 and in other seven districts for May 20.
For Thursday, the IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for nine of the 14 districts of the state.
"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala on May 20," the IMD bulletin read.
The weather department said that as a result of the heavy rains and winds, there is a likelihood of poor visibility, waterlogging of roads, uprooting of trees, damage to vulnerable structures, possibility of flash floods, landslides, etc.
RAIN LASHES TELANGANA, DISRUPTS DAILY LIFE
Heavy downpour lashed Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on Thursday, leading to a broken drain slab at Banjara Hills.
Official sources said that some two-wheelers were washed away due to the broken drain slab. Telangana State Development Planning Society said Yousufguda in the city received the highest amount of rainfall of 51.3 mm, followed by 48 mm at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).
Several roads were waterlogged and travel for commuters was disrupted.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who spoke to officials from the Secretariat, directed them to take measures to see that citizens don't face inconvenience.
YELLOW ALERT IN MAHARASHTRA
The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai in view of extreme humid conditions. The city of dreams is likely to witness rain and thundershowers on Friday afternoon or evening.
With a 70 per cent probability, a thunderstorm alert was also issued for Mumbai and Thane within the next two days.
The weather office also forecast rainfall for Thane and Palghar on Friday. In some relief from the heatwave, Borivali and Kandivali areas experienced light rainfall on Thursday.
Meanwhile a 60-year-old man died and four girls were injured in separate rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar district over the last two days.
Namdeo Jadhav died when a wall of a house collapsed on him on Wednesday during untimely showers, said district collector Govind Bodke and disaster management officer Vivekanand Kadam.
Officials said that four girls between the age of 12 and 16 years were injured when trees fell on them in Dahanu taluka.
(With PTI inputs)