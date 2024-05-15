Outlook Web Desk
While parts of the country battle scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, some states have been hit by unseasonal rains parallely
During a heatwave, it is recommended that one keeps out of the heat if they can. If one has to go outside, it is advised that they stay in the shade especially between 11 am and 3 pm
Wear sunscreen, a hat and light clothes, avoiding exercise or activity that makes one hotter are also advised along with having cold food and drinks, avoiding alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks.
Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees C or more for plains and at least 30 degrees C or more for hilly regions. Having a cool shower or putting cold water your skin or clothes is can also help.
Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai were recently hit by sudden dust storms and rain that left a trail of destruction, especially in the latter where 14 people died in a hoarding-collapse incident
Keeping windows and doors shut is advised during dust storms to prevent dust from entering your houses or polluting indoor premises
People are also advised people to stay indoors in view of the possibility of partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and of loose objects flying
While staying indoors is advised, one must protect their eyes with glasses and cover nose and mouth using a mask or a damp cloth if one has to step out
The main risks posed by a heatwave are not drinking enough water (dehydration), overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing
Temperatures have breached the 45-degree Celsius-mark in some states and Union Territories in India, prompting early summer vacation in schools and even revision of voting time for ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024