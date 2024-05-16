A fresh spell of heatwave is likely to commence over Northwest India from May 16 and East India from May 18, 2024, according to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin.
Temperatures have breached the 45-degree Celsius-mark in some states and Union Territories in India, prompting early summer vacation in schools and even revision of voting time for ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024
Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.
Check IMD's Heatwave Predictions
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan during May 15-19; over Punjab, south Haryana during May 16-19 and north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar during May 17-19 May, 2024.
Severe heatwave conditions are also very likely in isolated/some parts of West Rajasthan during May 17-19; Punjab, south Haryana on May 18 and 19; East Rajasthan on May 19 May.
Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat region from May 15-17; Konkan on May 15 and 16; Saurashtra and Kutch on May 16 and 17; Delhi, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on May 18 and 19.
On Saturday, May 18, Delhi temperatures are expected to soar to a scorching 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar on May 15 and 16, the IMD said in its bulletin.
Orange, Yellow Alerts For Heatwave In Following Areas
Orange alert Areas
Punjab,
Haryana,
Rajasthan
Yellow alert Areas
Uttar Pradesh,
Madhya Pradesh,
Bihar,
Konkan,
Gujarat State,
Jharkhand,
Gangetic West Bengal,
Odisha
The IMD bulletin also predicts a wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over south Peninsular India till May 20 and the advancement of Southwest Monsoon into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.
The IMD said has predicted a gradual rise by about 3-4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over many parts of Northwest and East India over next four days and no significant change thereafter.
"Gradual rise by about 2-4°C in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Central India and Gujarat during next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country," IMD said.
Cyclonic Circulation Over Southwest Bay Of Bengal
IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lank and a "trough [an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the center of a region of low pressure] runs from this cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep in lower tropospheric levels."
Noting that another trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to east Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels, IMD said its influence might lead to"
Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during May 15-17; over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat Region on May 15th and 16.
Isolated Hailstorm activity over Konkan on May 15, Madhya Maharashtra on May 15 and 16.
Scattered to fairly widespread with light to moderate rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the Nicobar Islands on May 19.
Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next seven days.