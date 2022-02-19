Steep Fall In Daily COVID-19 Cases In Pondy

Puducherry logged 30 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, marking a steep fall in the number of daily infections. The overall caseload now stood at 1,65,564. The number of new cases reported on Saturday was 50.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that the 30 new cases identified at the end of examination of 1,881 samples were spread over Puducherry 20, Mahe 2 and Karaikal and Yanam regions 4 each.

He said the active cases also fell to 495 as against 586 reported on Saturday. No new fatality was reported from any of the four regions today, and fatalities remained 1,959.

The Director said 121 patients recovered during the last twenty- four hours. The overall recoveries were 1,63,110. The test positivity rate today was 1.59 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.52 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has tested 22,00,069 samples so far and has found 18,45,568 out of them to be negative. The Department has administered so far 15,65,288 doses which comprised 9,27,818 first doses, 6,25,628 second and 11,842 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.