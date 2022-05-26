Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

State-Run Sports Facilities In Delhi Directed To Stay Open Till 10 pm: Sisodia

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

State-Run Sports Facilities In Delhi Directed To Stay Open Till 10 pm: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 4:54 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, his deputy Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Related stories

Sisodia Meets UK Skills Minister To Explore Partnership Opportunities In Higher Education

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic)."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National State-Run Sports Facilities Delhi Directed To Stay Open Sisodia Media Report IAS Officer Thyagraj Stadium Inconvenience To Sportsmen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Face Uphill Task Against Hosts Indonesia

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Face Uphill Task Against Hosts Indonesia