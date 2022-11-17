Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Stalin Visits Kin Of Footballer, Who Died Following Amputation

The Chief Minister visited the family at their north Chennai residence here and extended his condolences and sympathies to them. He handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the family.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin PTI

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 5:12 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the family of a 17-year old girl, a football player, who died following an amputation of her leg after a minimally invasive procedure at a government facility to treat a ligament tear.

The Chief Minister visited the family at their north Chennai residence here and extended his condolences and sympathies to them. He handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the family.

Stalin gave an appointment order to the deceased sportsperson's brother to work in the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu as a Data entry operator. Also, he gave an order providing a flat for the family in a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board developed facility here.

R Priya, first year student of BSc Physical Education at the Queen Mary's College was a footballer. She had an injury on her right leg and underwent a minimally invasive procedure, arthroscopy, to treat her torn knee ligament. Government hospital doctors at Periyar Nagar here performed the procedure.

However, her leg had to be amputated later at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and she died of multiple organ failure on November 15. The Periyar Nagar hospital doctors who did the procedure were accused of medical negligence. The government suspended them and assured further departmental and legal action.

-With PTI Input

