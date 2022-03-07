Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Stalin Requests Modi To Allow Ukraine-Return Students To Continue Studies Domestically

Considering the current situation in Ukraine, the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and till the restoration of normalcy in their universities.

Stalin Requests Modi To Allow Ukraine-Return Students To Continue Studies Domestically
Chief Minister M K Stalin Addressing A Political Rally In Tamil Nadu PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 8:21 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged PM Modi to find a way out to enable Indian medical students who studied in Ukraine to continue their studies within the country. 

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, over 1,200 medical students have so far returned to Tamil Nadu and the remaining are also expected to return in the coming days, Stalin said in a letter to Modi. 

The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatens their future careers, he said.

Related stories

Ukraine Has Won The Perception War But Russians Still Believe What Kremlin Dictates

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Investors Lose Rs 11.28 Lakh Crore In Four Days

PM Modi Speaks To Vladimir Putin, Urges For Safe Evacuation Of Stranded Indians In Ukraine’s Sumy

Acknowledging the efforts taken by the Centre in bringing home thousands of students caught in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, he pointed to the 'emerging vital need' to address the uncertain future being faced by them. 

Given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges to continue their studies. 

Stalin requested Modi's urgent intervention in taking up this issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant Ministries. 

"They may be directed to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted. I assure you that the Tamil Nadu Government will offer unstinted support to all the efforts taken by the Government of India in this regard." 

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Russia-Ukraine War Students Stranded In Sumy Stranded Indian Students Indian Students Medical Students Evacuation Russia Bombs Ukraine M.K. Stalin Narendra Modi National Medical College India Ukraine Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan