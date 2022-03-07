Stalin Requests Modi To Allow Ukraine-Return Students To Continue Studies Domestically

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged PM Modi to find a way out to enable Indian medical students who studied in Ukraine to continue their studies within the country.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, over 1,200 medical students have so far returned to Tamil Nadu and the remaining are also expected to return in the coming days, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatens their future careers, he said.

Acknowledging the efforts taken by the Centre in bringing home thousands of students caught in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, he pointed to the 'emerging vital need' to address the uncertain future being faced by them.

Given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges to continue their studies.

Stalin requested Modi's urgent intervention in taking up this issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant Ministries.

"They may be directed to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted. I assure you that the Tamil Nadu Government will offer unstinted support to all the efforts taken by the Government of India in this regard."

