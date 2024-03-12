PM Modi Speaks To Rishi Sunak, Discusses Early Conclusion Of India-UK FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak.
Both the leaders discussed an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement.
"Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement," Modi said in his post on micro-blogging site—X.
The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UK, the official statement said.
It also stated that the two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the Roadmap 2030 in diverse areas including trade, investment, defence, security, emerging technologies and others.
Advertisement
It also added that PM Modi and Sunak assessed positively the progress made towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.