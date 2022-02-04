Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Speak With Love, Not Anger, Says LS Chair; Mahua Moitra Hits Back On Social Media

Devi, interrupting her mid-sentence, which seemed to take Moitra by surprise, asked her to "speak with love" and "not to get so angry".

TMC MP Mahua Moitra LSTV/PTI Photo

04 Feb 2022

Told to speak with love and not anger by the chair in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out on social media against presiding officer Rama Devi, saying she is not the "moral science teacher for LS". Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Moitra was her fiery self as she took on the government over various issues.

Devi, interrupting her mid-sentence, which seemed to take Moitra by surprise, asked her to "speak with love" and "not to get so angry". In the House, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader seemed to have taken the disruption sportingly. She quoted poet Ramdhari Singh "Dinkar" -- "the world worships tolerance, forgiveness and mercy only when the mirror of power shines behind it" -- in response.

"We will bring tolerance and forgiveness, but a little power will also come from behind," Moitra said. Then she said that she will keep the chair's suggestion in mind and continued with her speech. However, barely an hour later, Moitra took to Twitter to hit out at Devi.

"LS Speaker had allotted AT LEAST 13 mins to me, when confronted in his chamber he claimed he was not in chair hence can't be blamed. "When further cornered he said 'It was my greatness that I even allowed you 13 minutes in 1st place'. Unbelievable. And who is Chair to interrupt me (taking up MY valuable time) to lecture me on whether I should speak with gussa (anger) or pyar (love)?" Moitra tweeted, "None of your business Madam. You can only correct me on rules. You are NOT the moral science teacher of LS."

With PTI Inputs

