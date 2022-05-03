Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SP Synonymous With Casteism: Maurya

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, the SP leader had charged that the "BJP is a casteist party.

SP Synonymous With Casteism: Maurya
UP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 1:42 pm

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying his character and that of his party is synonymous with "casteism and appeasement". His remarks come a day after Yadav dubbed the BJP as a casteist party.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, "Character of Shri Akhilesh Yadav and SP is synonymous with casteism and appeasement.Harmony, development, good governance are the hallmarks of BJP and UP."

Related stories

Asked Kejriwal To Remove Loudspeakers From Places Of Worship, Yet To Comply: Delhi BJP

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, the SP leader had charged that the "BJP is a casteist party. The BJP government is full of casteism from the Centre to the state.The BJP government is the most corrupt."

"The people of the state wanted a change. After the election results, poll experts were also surprised along with the people. There is great disappointment among the public," Yadav had said in the statement.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had claimed that "the public has reposed faith in the SP. The SP Will firmly fight the injustice of the ruling party".

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Synonymous With Casteism Casteist Party BJP Appeasement Harmony Development Good Governance Injustice Of The Ruling Party
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'