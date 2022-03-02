Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.39 per cent from 99.33 per cent the previous day, he said.

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh
Covid-19 cases rise in Arunachal Pradesh (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 9:36 pm

Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 47 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 12 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Wednesday. The new cases pushed the virus tally in the northeastern state to 64,439, he said.


       

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Related stories

Two New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 10,019

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch 1st BAN Vs AFG T20I Cricket Match

Active COVID-19 Cases In India Dip To 85,680


       

As many as 64,044 people were cured of the infection thus far in the state. Of the new cases, three were reported from Longding, two each from Tawang and Namsai and one each from Papum Pare, Capital Complex Region, East Siang, Lower Subansiri and Upper Siang district, respectively, the official said.


       

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.39 per cent from 99.33 per cent the previous day, he said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 90 active COVID-19 cases of which the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 26 cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (13) and nine each at Upper Siang and Tawang district, respectively.


       

A total of 12,63,820 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 259 on Tuesday Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio increased to 4.63 per cent from 1.25 per cent the previous day. State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.37 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines so far.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Uttarakhand’s Ghost Village, An 82-Year-Old Lonely ‘Dadi’

In Uttarakhand’s Ghost Village, An 82-Year-Old Lonely ‘Dadi’

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages