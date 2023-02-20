Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Uddhav Thackeray Faction Moves SC Against Decision Of Election Commission

The Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the Thackeray-led Sena faction's petition.

The CJI, however, refused to pass any order.

"The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre. Come tomorrow through proper process," the bench said.

What did the Election Commission do?

The Election Commission on Friday had recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said.

What did Eknath Shinde say?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Election Commission's decision to allot his faction of the Shiv Sena the "bow and arrow" election symbol was a victory of truth.

Addressing a Shivaji Jayanti function in Agra in Uttar Pradesh Sunday evening, he said his faction got the "bow and arrow" symbol because of the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The majority has a weightage in democracy and the truth has prevailed, he said on the Election Commission decision.

How did the Thackeray camp react?

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said all political parties need to open their eyes and remain cautious in the wake of the Election Commission's decision of recognising the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena."What has happened to Shiv Sena, how we have been treated, can happen to you too. All parties should keep their eyes open and be cautious," Thackeray said during an interaction with members of north Indian community here.

"You want my father's face, but not his son. I was ready to come along. If you ditch me when I wanted to implement a promise given to my father, what should I do?" he asked while targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I never wanted to be a chief minister, but was asked by Congress and NCP to take over because otherwise a government could not have been formed. Had BJP honoured the commitment given, both Shiv Sena and BJP would have got their chief ministers for two-and-a-half years each," he said.

Some people from my party defected. Those who want to leave can go, but they should merge with another party. However, they want to throw me out of my house and take it over, he alleged.

My father groomed these people and Shiv Sainiks supported them. But now they want to become owners and our institutions are such that they have made a thief the owner of the house. What is happening in the country, he asked.

But what has happened is good because people are angry and realised what has happened is wrong, Thackeray added.

(With PTI Inputs)