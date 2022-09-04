Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Credits Uddhav Thackeray For Ganesh festival Celebration Without Curbs

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The article in Saamana said there was a time during the pandemic when the festival could not be celebrated. This did not stop people from worshipping Lord Ganesh.

The credit for the restriction-free festival celebration goes to Uddhav Thackeray.
The credit for the restriction-free festival celebration goes to Uddhav Thackeray. Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:57 pm

The Shiv Sena on Sunday claimed the credit for the restriction-free celebration of the ongoing Ganesh festival goes to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray fought the COVID-19 pandemic for two years with strict restrictions (when he had served as the CM of Maharashtra) and created awareness among people about the safety protocols, an article in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. 

"The credit for the restriction-free festival celebration goes to Uddhav Thackeray. This hasn't happened because of the Shinde-Fadnavis regime," said the 'Rokhthok' column, published under the byline of Kadaknath Mumbaikar in the Marathi daily. 

The Thackeray-led government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a revolt in the Sena led by MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The article in Saamana said there was a time during the pandemic when the festival could not be celebrated. This did not stop people from worshipping Lord Ganesh.

"The Shiv Sena has taken forward the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak of public celebration of the festival. There is a competition to break the Shiv Sena's monopoly. If you (referring to opponents) want to end Marathi dominance in Mumbai, take control of Ganpati mandals or purchase them," it said. The public celebration of Ganesh festival started from Maharashtra and today attempts are being made to end the  importance of the state, the Marathi publication said. 

"Maharashtra is the original land of Hindutva. Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's first Sarsanghchalak were born here," it said. The article also hit out at yoga guru Ramdev for claiming that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was the torch-bearer of Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Maharashtra Tourism Introduces Guided Pandal Tours For Senior Citizens During Ganesh Festival

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Join Ambani Family To Celebrate Ganesh Visarjan Procession, Check Out Videos

Anu Aggarwal: Nowhere Does Ganesha Ask Us To Be Insensitive, Environmentally Unconscious, Or Disrespectful To Others

Tags

National Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Credits Uddhav Thackeray Ganesh Festival Celebration Without Curbs Awareness Strict Restriction Pandemic Devendra Fadnavis
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights