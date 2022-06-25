Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shiv Sena Executive Authorises Uddhav Thackeray To Take Action Against Rebels, Says No Other Outfit Can Use Bal Thackeray's Name

The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path, party MP Sanjay Raut said.

Shiv Sena Executive Authorises Uddhav Thackeray To Take Action Against Rebels, Says No Other Outfit Can Use Bal Thackeray's Name
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Facebook/Uddhav Thackeray

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 5:05 pm

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels.

Faced with rebellion by senior state minister Eknath Shinde who has claimed the support of majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut said.

Related stories

Maharashtra Crisis: Shiv Sena To Send Notices To Rebels; Seeks Disqualification Of 16 MLAs

Sharad Pawar Meets Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," Raut told reporters.

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray Hindutva Maharashtra Politics Politics Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sex In Marriage: Criminalising Marital Rape Will Save Institution Of Marriage

Sex In Marriage: Criminalising Marital Rape Will Save Institution Of Marriage

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 