Eknath Shinde As Maharashtra CM Shows BJP Never Craves Power: Party's Political Resolution

Citing BJP's support for Eknath Shinde, the political resolution at the BJP national executive has claimed that the party believes in working 'selflessly' towards serving the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP National Executive meet PTI Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 11:09 pm

The political resolution at the BJP national executive has said the party's support to Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's chief minister shows it never craves power but believes in serving people "selflessly" and working for their welfare.

For Maharashtra's development and its people's welfare, the BJP has supported Eknath Shinde as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis, the party's main face in the state, has taken oath as deputy chief minister, the resolution noted. Due to the "opportunistic and unprincipled" alliance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which included the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, the state's development was stopped and people faced "massive corruption and misgovernance", it said.

With Shinde now chief minister, the resolution said this step has once again proven that the BJP never craves power but believes in serving people selflessly and working for their welfare.

 "With the goal of serving the people of Maharashtra under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will again take the state forward on the path of development and good governance," it said. The two-day executive concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The resolution, which was proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah, alleged that Congress has become synonymous with unprincipled, opportunistic, and corrupt politics due to dynastic politics. "There is no doubt that a party that does not practice internal democracy can never understand the real meaning of democracy.

 ''In desperation, Congress is pushing itself to its own destruction. The Congress today stands with the 'tukde-tukde gang' by collaborating with the divisive elements in the country," it said.

 Fadnavis was widely tipped to be the new chief minister of Maharashtra but the BJP made the surprise choice of offering the post to Shinde.

 On Monday, Chief Minister Shinde comfortably won a crucial confidence vote in the state Assembly. The newly-formed government in Maharashtra will help free the state from corruption and anarchy and take it on the path of development and good governance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Lucknow.

