Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shashi Tharoor Qualified To Contest For Congress Presidential Election, Says KPCC Chief Sudhakaran

The Congress Working Committee on Sunday decided to hold the election for the party’s full-time president on October 17.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor qualified to contest for the party's presidential election
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor qualified to contest for the party's presidential election File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 3:46 pm

Congress is a democratic party and its Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor is qualified to contest for the party's presidential election, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said on Wednesday.

Sudhakaran said if Tharoor wishes to contest the polls there is no need to blame him as the Congress is a democratic party and its members have the right to contest for the top party post.

"What is there to wonder about? Is he not an eligible candidate? All the members of the Indian National Congress have the right to contest as it is a democratic party. If I wish to contest, I could also do that. The party will accept it. If I get the votes, I will win", Sudhakaran told reporters here, responding to a query.

He said the Congress has the strength to address such issues through the democratic process. Amid the speculation over his possible candidature, Tharoor on Tuesday had said he would decide whether to throw his hat in the ring only after the election notification came out.

Related stories

Shashi Tharoor Contemplating Contesting Congress President Poll, To Take Final Call Soon: Sources

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Receives Legion Of Honour, France's Highest Civilian Award

Algospeak: Shashi Tharoor Dives Into Millenial Dictionary Amid 'Unparliamentary' Words Row, Leaves Twitter Impressed

At the same time, Tharoor has also termed as "only speculation" the reports about the possibility of him contesting for the party president's post. Keeping all options open, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has said an election to the top Congress post "is good for the party". The Congress Working Committee on Sunday decided to hold the election for the party’s full-time president on October 17.

The notification for the election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nominations would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30, the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry had said after a nearly 30-minute meeting of the CWC.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Shashi Tharoor Qualified To Contest Congress Presidential Election KPCC Chief Sudhakaran Democratic Party Eligible Candidate Full-time President
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours