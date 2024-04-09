'Shameless': Union Minister Hardeep Puri On Kejriwal Staying On As Delhi CM Behind Bars

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated on Tuesday that Arvind Kejriwal continuing to stay on as Delhi Chief Minister even in custody is an 'execrise of shamelessness'.
He said Kejriwal should step down from his position, taking moral accountability into consideration, following the High Court's decision to reject the plea against his arrest and detention in the excise policy case.
"It is high time Arvind Kejriwal taking moral responsibility, resigns as the Delhi chief minister," Puri reportedly said in a statement.
He mentioned that the law has finally caught up with him, and the court has been relentless in its decision to uphold his arrest by the ED and also conducted a remand hearing in response to the plea challenging his arrest.
Advertisement
Puri said Kejriwal's continuation as the chief minister behind bars is an "exercise in shamelessness", adding he should put in his papers and let someone else run the Delhi government.
Puri claimed that Kejriwal was issued nine summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) between November 2023 and March 2024 and he kept "evading" these notices over the past six months under some "pretext" or the other.
Meanwhile, AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP is attempting to destroy their party and Kejriwal by imprisoning him and subsequently overthrowing his government in Delhi through the recruitment of its MLAs.
Commenting on the High Court order, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the so called excise policy case was not a money laundering case but the "biggest political conspiracy" against Kejriwal to finish him and the party ruled governments in Delhi and Punjab.