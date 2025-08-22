Second Godavari Flood Warning Issued; Dowleswaram and Konaseema on High Alert

Dowleswaram Barrage Under Pressure

At the Dowleswaram barrage, massive inflows of 13.11 lakh cusecs are being discharged downstream, raising flood fears in several villages. If water levels cross 13.75 feet, the flood warning at Dowleswaram could move to an even more severe stage. Meanwhile, more than 100 villages across Eluru, West Godavari, and Konaseema districts have already been marooned, cutting off many families from essential services.