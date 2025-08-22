Second Godavari Flood Warning Issued; Dowleswaram and Konaseema on High Alert

A flood warning has been issued again as heavy inflows from tributaries and the Polavaram project raise Godavari river levels. Authorities urge public caution amid worsening conditions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Godavari Flood Warning
| Photo: PTI
The Godavari river has surged once again, prompting officials to issue a second flood warning and put Dowleswaram and the low-lying Konaseema region on high alert. At Bhadrachalam, water levels reached nearly 49.3 feet on Friday morning, raising serious concerns for riverside communities. While authorities hope the floodwaters may begin to recede later tonight, the immediate risk to residents remains significant.

Dowleswaram Barrage Under Pressure

At the Dowleswaram barrage, massive inflows of 13.11 lakh cusecs are being discharged downstream, raising flood fears in several villages. If water levels cross 13.75 feet, the flood warning at Dowleswaram could move to an even more severe stage. Meanwhile, more than 100 villages across Eluru, West Godavari, and Konaseema districts have already been marooned, cutting off many families from essential services.

Relief teams have set up shelters and food distribution centers, but officials admit that tribal communities and those in remote areas are facing greater challenges. Evacuations are ongoing, with families being shifted to safer locations as waters continue to swell.

null - PTI
Communities Brace for Impact

This flood situation has been worsened by heavy inflows from upstream catchment areas, including tributaries and the Polavaram project, which have added to the rising Godavari flood level. State disaster management teams are monitoring the situation closely, while local administrations are urging people not to take risks near overflowing streams or submerged roads.

Residents in the Godavari River Bhadrachalam stretch, as well as downstream regions, have been asked to remain on high alert and follow official advisories. For now, the hope is that rainfall intensity reduces, helping water levels stabilize. Until then, authorities are keeping a round-the-clock watch to ensure a timely response and rescue where needed.

For live Godavari flood warning updates, residents are advised to check the IMD official portal and district administration announcements.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

