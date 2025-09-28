SCI Injury Awareness Month: 'Proud to Be a Kashmiri and Represent India in Wheelchair Basketball'

This, however, was not the turning point. Ishrat’s life changed three years prior to this incident—in 2016, another uneasy year for the Valley. After a fall from the ledge of the second floor of her house, she injured her spine. Recurring curfews delayed her treatment. By the time she was operated upon, it had been six days since her fall. She couldn’t feel her legs. The doctor informed her father that the spinal cord injury had paralysed her below the waist and she would have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.