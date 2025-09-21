Motivation and the Pillars of Support

My parents’ unwavering steadiness became my first source of motivation. Watching my family cope with two dependents without collapsing gave me the strength to carry on. My sister’s condition made me deeply aware of my responsibility to lighten my parents’ load. A key breakthrough came through the support of The Ganga Foundation, an organisation based out of Chennai, working for the empowerment of people with SCI across India. The mentorship provided by Vaidy, the co-founder of The Ganga Foundation, changed the course of my life. A paraplegic himself, he was a doyen of people with SCI at the grassroot level and was the first in the country to complete his MBA from any of the IIMs across India. He, unfortunately, passed away during the second wave of Covid. These pillars—my family, my mentor, and my city’s people—enabled my survival, recovery, and growing ambition.