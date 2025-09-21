SCI Injury Awareness Month: 'I Am Empowering Others With Spinal Cord Injuries, Using My Journey As A Beacon Of Hope'

Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan’s life came to a standstill in 2014 when a freak accident left him paralysed below chest. Today, he is working at an MNC and is also an advocate for disability inclusion.

A
Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anurag with his parents and sister after casting their votes
Anurag with his parents and sister after casting their votes Photo: | file pic |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After sustaining spinal cord injury, my life shrank to the confines of home, with rare ventures outside for hospital visits, voting, or emergencies.

  • Since IIMs were known for their growing focus on inclusion and accessibility, I decided to attempt the CAT and eventually got through IIM Trichy.

  • My story is living proof that, with the right support and inclusion, individuals with disabilities can contribute richly to society.

My name is Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan. I am from an agrarian, middle-class family in Patna, Bihar—a place where possibilities are earned after much struggle. Being raised in such an environment, I inherited a deep-seated drive to persevere, always finding light even in adversity. I finished my B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, with plans for a stable job and dreams of public service. My family—led by my father, who was a government university lecturer—pinned much of their hope on my future.

On January 26, 2014, just as I was ready to begin my professional journey, I was shot at while taking an auto home. The bullet struck my cervical spine, instantly paralysing my body from the chest down. I fell into a coma for nearly 50 days. During that time, another tragedy struck. My sister, who was pursuing an MBBS, suffered a severe brain injury in a road accident, leading to memory loss. Suddenly, our family faced a future with two dependents and little clarity. All this while, financial pressures—like my education loan—loomed large and my father was due to retire in three years.

Related Content
Related Content

A New Reality

When I woke up, my family and doctors were worried about how I would accept this irreversible change. But dwelling on what I had lost felt wasteful—I was alive, and the outpouring of support from people in Patna left me deeply moved. I needed to find a way to give back to my community and relieve my family’s growing burden. Bedsores, infections, total dependence on my family, and failed rehabilitation marked my first two years. But I refused to lose myself to despair.

Garima Vyas at the Citi Para Swimming World Series, Melbourne, Feb 2025   - Garima Vyas
SCI Awareness Month: 'My World Didn’t Change Because Of My Disability'

BY Garima Vyas

As I gradually regained small abilities—sitting up in bed, operating a laptop, and doing basic exercises—I realised that high-quality rehabilitation was almost unaffordable for most. In August 2015, I started a WhatsApp group for the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) community in Bihar and Jharkhand, sharing insights and best practices I had learned. This drive to contribute gave my struggle meaning and shaped my purpose, but I knew I also needed greater independence to truly help others.

Anurag Kumar
Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan’s life came to a standstill in 2014 when a freak accident left him paralysed below chest Photo: | file pic |
info_icon

Days of Waiting and Quiet Aspiration

Before my injury, I was a vibrant young man, passionate about cricket and keen to trek the Chadar in Kargil one day. My life shrank to the confines of home, with rare ventures outside for hospital visits, voting, or emergencies. The lack of accessible transportation kept me indoors most of the time. Still, I used the digital world to mentor others coping with SCI and to keep my mind active.

Emotionally, I wrestled with feeling like a burden—my parents had to care for both me and my sister. I knew I retained abilities, but without visible achievements, it was unrealistic to expect confidence from others or even myself. Self-doubt lingered despite my underlying faith in my capabilities, delaying my plans for further study by almost four years.

Motivation and the Pillars of Support

My parents’ unwavering steadiness became my first source of motivation. Watching my family cope with two dependents without collapsing gave me the strength to carry on. My sister’s condition made me deeply aware of my responsibility to lighten my parents’ load. A key breakthrough came through the support of The Ganga Foundation, an organisation based out of Chennai, working for the empowerment of people with SCI across India. The mentorship provided by Vaidy, the co-founder of The Ganga Foundation, changed the course of my life. A paraplegic himself, he was a doyen of people with SCI at the grassroot level and was the first in the country to complete his MBA from any of the IIMs across India. He, unfortunately, passed away during the second wave of Covid. These pillars—my family, my mentor, and my city’s people—enabled my survival, recovery, and growing ambition.

Making the beaches in Greece more accessible to a diverse population will also provide a local boost to the economy. (Representative image) - null
Greece Makes Over Hundred Beaches Wheelchair-Friendly

BY Outlook News Desk

Breaking Out: The Road to IIM

While working at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in 2019, I was exposed to examples of people with disabilities breaking barriers, and I began dreaming bigger again. Since IIMs were known for their growing focus on inclusion and accessibility, I decided to attempt the Common Admission Test (CAT) with just two months to prepare. Unable to join coaching, I borrowed study material and immersed myself in self-preparation. The entire process—applying, preparing, interviewing, and finally receiving the admission offer from IIM Trichy—was both validating and surreal. All along, self-doubt and nervousness accompanied a growing sense of pride.

IIM Trichy
He cracked the CAT and secured admission in IIM Trichy Photo: | file pic |
info_icon

At IIM Trichy, the effort to make things accessible and inclusive was palpable. I actively raised issues around accessibility and saw administrations and student bodies respond with action—a sign that intent drives progress. This chapter reinforced my view that advocacy and direct participation matter.

Entering the Professional World

During campus placements, I chose to be upfront about my disability while emphasising my capabilities. I was offered a position in my very first interview and another from a major bank, which I declined. With increased self-confidence, I continued my job search until I landed my preferred role as a senior functional consultant at an MNC.

Each step in the corporate world required patience and discipline, and I gradually found my place, both as a professional and an advocate for disability inclusion. The leadership at my company recognised this and actively sought my input to improve accessibility across teams. My journey was eventually featured by my company’s internal affinity portal, symbolising broader acceptance.

null - null
Building A More Inclusive Web: How Nishit Bhasin And Incskill Are Advancing Digital Accessibility For All

BY Manish Saini

Purpose Beyond Self

Within the first three years of my career, I cleared my educational debts, contributed to my country as a taxpayer, helped my caregiver’s family, enabled my mother’s knee surgery, and built a home for my parents. Most importantly, I empowered others with spinal cord injuries, using my journey as a beacon of hope.

advocacy
Today, he balances his professional responsibilities with advocacy Photo: | file pic |
info_icon

Looking Forward

Today, I continue to balance my professional responsibilities with advocacy and support for the disability community. My story is living proof that, with the right support and inclusion, individuals with disabilities can contribute richly to society. I remain committed to building new opportunities—for myself and for others who dream beyond adversity.

PwD Fight to bring inclusivity and accessibility - Getty Images
People with Disabilities Campaign for Meaningful Inclusion in Maharashtra  

BY Snehal Srivastava

Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan is a senior functional consultant at a multinational corporation and an advocate for disability inclusion. Born in Patna, Bihar, he holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and an MBA from IIM Trichy. He actively mentors and empowers individuals with disabilities, promoting accessibility and inclusion in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  2. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

  4. Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  3. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student

  4. Rahul Gandhi Slams EC for Withholding Data on Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Probe

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Situationship With Power Is Over

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn