After sustaining spinal cord injury, my life shrank to the confines of home, with rare ventures outside for hospital visits, voting, or emergencies.
Since IIMs were known for their growing focus on inclusion and accessibility, I decided to attempt the CAT and eventually got through IIM Trichy.
My story is living proof that, with the right support and inclusion, individuals with disabilities can contribute richly to society.
My name is Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan. I am from an agrarian, middle-class family in Patna, Bihar—a place where possibilities are earned after much struggle. Being raised in such an environment, I inherited a deep-seated drive to persevere, always finding light even in adversity. I finished my B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, with plans for a stable job and dreams of public service. My family—led by my father, who was a government university lecturer—pinned much of their hope on my future.
On January 26, 2014, just as I was ready to begin my professional journey, I was shot at while taking an auto home. The bullet struck my cervical spine, instantly paralysing my body from the chest down. I fell into a coma for nearly 50 days. During that time, another tragedy struck. My sister, who was pursuing an MBBS, suffered a severe brain injury in a road accident, leading to memory loss. Suddenly, our family faced a future with two dependents and little clarity. All this while, financial pressures—like my education loan—loomed large and my father was due to retire in three years.
A New Reality
When I woke up, my family and doctors were worried about how I would accept this irreversible change. But dwelling on what I had lost felt wasteful—I was alive, and the outpouring of support from people in Patna left me deeply moved. I needed to find a way to give back to my community and relieve my family’s growing burden. Bedsores, infections, total dependence on my family, and failed rehabilitation marked my first two years. But I refused to lose myself to despair.
As I gradually regained small abilities—sitting up in bed, operating a laptop, and doing basic exercises—I realised that high-quality rehabilitation was almost unaffordable for most. In August 2015, I started a WhatsApp group for the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) community in Bihar and Jharkhand, sharing insights and best practices I had learned. This drive to contribute gave my struggle meaning and shaped my purpose, but I knew I also needed greater independence to truly help others.
Days of Waiting and Quiet Aspiration
Before my injury, I was a vibrant young man, passionate about cricket and keen to trek the Chadar in Kargil one day. My life shrank to the confines of home, with rare ventures outside for hospital visits, voting, or emergencies. The lack of accessible transportation kept me indoors most of the time. Still, I used the digital world to mentor others coping with SCI and to keep my mind active.
Emotionally, I wrestled with feeling like a burden—my parents had to care for both me and my sister. I knew I retained abilities, but without visible achievements, it was unrealistic to expect confidence from others or even myself. Self-doubt lingered despite my underlying faith in my capabilities, delaying my plans for further study by almost four years.
Motivation and the Pillars of Support
My parents’ unwavering steadiness became my first source of motivation. Watching my family cope with two dependents without collapsing gave me the strength to carry on. My sister’s condition made me deeply aware of my responsibility to lighten my parents’ load. A key breakthrough came through the support of The Ganga Foundation, an organisation based out of Chennai, working for the empowerment of people with SCI across India. The mentorship provided by Vaidy, the co-founder of The Ganga Foundation, changed the course of my life. A paraplegic himself, he was a doyen of people with SCI at the grassroot level and was the first in the country to complete his MBA from any of the IIMs across India. He, unfortunately, passed away during the second wave of Covid. These pillars—my family, my mentor, and my city’s people—enabled my survival, recovery, and growing ambition.
Breaking Out: The Road to IIM
While working at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in 2019, I was exposed to examples of people with disabilities breaking barriers, and I began dreaming bigger again. Since IIMs were known for their growing focus on inclusion and accessibility, I decided to attempt the Common Admission Test (CAT) with just two months to prepare. Unable to join coaching, I borrowed study material and immersed myself in self-preparation. The entire process—applying, preparing, interviewing, and finally receiving the admission offer from IIM Trichy—was both validating and surreal. All along, self-doubt and nervousness accompanied a growing sense of pride.
At IIM Trichy, the effort to make things accessible and inclusive was palpable. I actively raised issues around accessibility and saw administrations and student bodies respond with action—a sign that intent drives progress. This chapter reinforced my view that advocacy and direct participation matter.
Entering the Professional World
During campus placements, I chose to be upfront about my disability while emphasising my capabilities. I was offered a position in my very first interview and another from a major bank, which I declined. With increased self-confidence, I continued my job search until I landed my preferred role as a senior functional consultant at an MNC.
Each step in the corporate world required patience and discipline, and I gradually found my place, both as a professional and an advocate for disability inclusion. The leadership at my company recognised this and actively sought my input to improve accessibility across teams. My journey was eventually featured by my company’s internal affinity portal, symbolising broader acceptance.
Purpose Beyond Self
Within the first three years of my career, I cleared my educational debts, contributed to my country as a taxpayer, helped my caregiver’s family, enabled my mother’s knee surgery, and built a home for my parents. Most importantly, I empowered others with spinal cord injuries, using my journey as a beacon of hope.
Looking Forward
Today, I continue to balance my professional responsibilities with advocacy and support for the disability community. My story is living proof that, with the right support and inclusion, individuals with disabilities can contribute richly to society. I remain committed to building new opportunities—for myself and for others who dream beyond adversity.
Anurag Kumar Sankrityayan is a senior functional consultant at a multinational corporation and an advocate for disability inclusion. Born in Patna, Bihar, he holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and an MBA from IIM Trichy. He actively mentors and empowers individuals with disabilities, promoting accessibility and inclusion in India.