Funnily enough, I had no idea what it’s like to live with accessibility until I went for my first international swim event in the UK in 2023. Roads, buses, trains, tourist spots, places of worship, hotel rooms, sport centres, even the smallest restaurants were completely wheelchair accessible. And then, a week later, I came back home to … this. Ever since, every time I have been invited to deliver a speech or get felicitated, I have always asked for ramps as a non-negotiable. Because, you see, this isn’t just about me. This is about the millions of others like me who give up on going out simply because the human-made world doesn’t exactly welcome us even if people mean to. We have to be treated differently because someone else doesn’t have what is basic to us, what is legally required, what is just basic humanity in action.