Qantas Airways is known for its comprehensive accessibility initiatives, which encompass a wide range of services for passengers with disabilities. The airline provides wheelchair assistance, priority boarding, and accessible seating options with adjustable armrests. Qantas also offers in-flight entertainment options with closed captioning and audio descriptions for passengers with hearing and visual impairments. All wide-bodied aircraft (A380, B744 and A330) have at least one fully wheelchair accessible toilet. Narrow-bodied aircraft (B737, B717, F100 and Dash 8 aircraft), don't have accessible toilets. Cabin crew can assist to and from the door of the aircraft toilet, but an assistant or carer is required if further help is required. Additionally, Qantas' staff members undergo regular training to ensure they are equipped to assist passengers with disabilities effectively. From wheelchair assistance to in-flight entertainment options, Qantas ensures inclusivity for all travelers. For more information on special assistance at Virgin Atlantic, visit Qantas Accessibility