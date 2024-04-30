4. Icelandair

While Icelandair may be relatively well-known among European travelers, it remains a hidden gem for many international tourists. The airline's unique stopover program allows travelers to break up their journey in Iceland for up to seven days at no additional cost, giving them the opportunity to explore the stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the Land of Fire and Ice. From the geothermal wonders of the Blue Lagoon to the dramatic landscapes of the Golden Circle, Icelandair opens the door to a world of adventure.