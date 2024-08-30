Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Wheelchair Basketball At The Games

The game of wheelchair basketball dates back to 1946, formed by injured World War II servicemen

google-doodle-wheelchair-basketball-screenshot
Google Doodle of wheelchair basketball at Paris Paralympics. Photo: Google
info_icon

Google continued its long tradition of celebrating worldwide events and important dates with creative doodles, this time around by paying tribute to wheelchair basketball. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The visual used in the doodle shows wheelchair-driven birds playing the sport and performing a slam dunk.

Speaking of the sport itself, Team USA clinched a win on the opening day of the Paralympics by beating Spain 66-56. Paralympian Ignacio Ortega Lafuente, who plays for Spain, put up a stellar performance by scoring 17 points despite ending up on the losing side.

History Of Wheelchair Basketball

The sport was used as a rehabilitation activity for the injured of the World War II. According to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF), the sport was first played back in 1946 in American hospitals.

Archer Jodie Grinham touches her tummy during the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Grinham is 28 week into her pregnancy. The British Paralympian is competing in the ST classification. - (AP Photo/Felix Scheyer)
Paris Paralympics 2024: Great Britain's Pregnant Para-Archer Jodie Grinham Hits The Bullseye

BY Associated Press

If one clicks on the 'Google Doodle', they can get the schedule of the sport at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Wheelchair basketball at the Paris Paralympics

At the 1960 Games in Rome, wheelchair basketball made it's debut for the first time ever. Team USA were the first to clinch gold in both the basketball events played in the competition.

Speaking of the Paris Games, eight teams of men's and women's teams will lock horns in what is a significant reduction from the 12 teams at the Tokyo Games. Qualification for this event took play via Zonal Championships with top four nations from each zone clinched their place. The repechage tourney was another opportunity for teams who failed to make it to the Zonal Championships.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets With England Slightly Ahead
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Liston Colaco, Guillermo Fernandez Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final
  3. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  4. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  5. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  2. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  3. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  4. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  5. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
  2. Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock
  3. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  4. Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India
  5. UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  5. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
World News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  4. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  5. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin