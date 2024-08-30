Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Great Britain's Pregnant Para-Archer Jodie Grinham Hits The Bullseye

Jodie Grinham will return Saturday for the elimination round which allows her rest from competition Friday. After having a minor scare earlier in the week the rest is luxurious

jodie-grinham-paris-paralympics-archery-2024-ap-photo
Archer Jodie Grinham touches her tummy during the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Grinham is 28 week into her pregnancy. The British Paralympian is competing in the ST classification. (AP Photo/Felix Scheyer)


Great Britain's Jodie Grinham returned to the Paralympic stage for the first time since Rio 2016, this time seven months pregnant. (Full Coverage | Medal Tally | More Sports News)

Grinham wrapped up her first competition this morning in the women's individual compound open. She finished fourth and scored a personal best of 693. Later in the evening she and Nathan MacQueen placed second in the mixed team compound open ranking round.

“I know I can do more, it's a personal best but there's lots of room for improvement,” Grinham said. “The key for me was finishing in that top four, and that gives me a day off competition to focus on tweaking things and making myself better.”

Grinham will return Saturday for the elimination round which allows her rest from competition Friday. After having a minor scare earlier in the week the rest is luxurious. On Monday she had taken a trip to the hospital as the baby had stopped moving. Her doctors assured her everything looked normal and the baby was healthy. She said her doctor knew there was no point in asking her to rest now, but begged that once she finished competing to rest from everything.

Zakia Khudadadi from the Paralympic Refugee Team, top, celebrates her bronze medal in Para Taekwondo during the Paralympic Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. - (AP Photo/Madeleine Mertens)
Paris Paralympics 2024: Afghan Taekwondo Athlete Zakia Khudadadi Wins First Medal For Refugee Team

BY Associated Press

For Grinham, medaling in Paris is not just for herself. She said she hopes to set an example of female strength by bringing home the hardware.

“I want to be a mother and an athlete,” Grinham said. “I'm not willing to sacrifice either of them but at home I am mummy."

Britain's Jodie Grinham releases an arrow during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. The British archer is competing while pregnant. (AP Photo/Felix Scheyer)


Balancing her passion and responsibilities has been rewarding but nonetheless, taxing, she said. With her partner Christopher Greenan, she says they have learned the importance of separating family from work, which Grinham said allows for more time with her 2-year-old son Christian.

“??If I have, like, mummy hat and athlete hat, and if I'm in athlete mode, then that is it,” Grinham said. “You know, I am in an athlete mindset.”

Grinham previously earned the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with partner John Stubbs in the mixed team compound and placed 10th in the individual competition.

She will compete next on Saturday in the elimination round for the women's individual compound open and the mixed quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.

