Paris Paralympics 2024: Great Britain's Pregnant Para-Archer Jodie Grinham Hits The Bullseye

Archer Jodie Grinham touches her tummy during the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Grinham is 28 week into her pregnancy. The British Paralympian is competing in the ST classification. (AP Photo/Felix Scheyer)

