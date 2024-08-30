Paris Paralympics 2024: Afghan Taekwondo Athlete Zakia Khudadadi Wins First Medal For Refugee Team

Zakia Khudadadi from the Paralympic Refugee Team, top, celebrates her bronze medal in Para Taekwondo during the Paralympic Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Madeleine Mertens)

