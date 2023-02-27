Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

SC Refuses To Entertain Pleas Seeking Postponement Of Medical Entrance Exam NEET-PG

Home National

SC Refuses To Entertain Pleas Seeking Postponement Of Medical Entrance Exam NEET-PG

The NEET-PG examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5 for those aspiring to get admission to postgraduate medical courses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had told Lok Sabha on February 10.

NEET exams. (Representative image)
NEET exams postponement (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 4:32 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023, which is scheduled for March 5.

A bench of Justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the National Board of Examinations (NBE), that admit cards for the exam have been issued on Monday as per schedule and the counselling may commence from July 15.

"There is no date available in the near future with our technology partner to conduct the exam," she told the bench, which refused to entertain the two pleas. The petitioners have sought postponement of the examination, saying the counselling has to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for internship has been extended to that date.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Challenging Constitutional Validity Of NEET

17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Kota

Doctors Stage Protest Demanding Postponement Of NEET-PG Exam

On February 24, the NBE had told the apex court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023 and no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed.

The NEET-PG examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5 for those aspiring to get admission to postgraduate medical courses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had told Lok Sabha on February 10.

To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry has extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship, he had said while replying to a question by a Congress member. The ministry had extended the cut-off date from June 30 to August 11 for the NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

Tags

National SC Refuses To Entertain Pleas Postponement Medical Entrance Exam NEET-PG NEET Exam Date
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure