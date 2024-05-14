National

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections

The bench of justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

File Photo
SC denies plea for disqualifying PM Modi from Election | File Photo
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting polls for six years for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the model code of conduct during campaigning.

The bench of justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

"Have you approached authorities? For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

The plea alleged that Modi invoked religion to make "divisive and hateful" statements in his election campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The petition claimed that various organisations and individuals have filed complaints with the Election Commission but the poll panel has failed to take any effective action and restrain Modi from seeking votes in the name of religious deities and places of worship.

The bench also dismissed another petition which sought directions to the EC to act against Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged "hate speeches".

The court said it was not inclined to issue any directions in this regard to the poll panel.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  2. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More
  4. 'Kashmir Needs A Huge Amnesty Programme For Everyone To Reclaim Their Lives': Waheed Para
  5. Shop, 16 Motorcycles Gutted After Power Transformer Catches Fire In Thane District
Entertainment News
  1. Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ Ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s Reportedly To Be India’s Most Expensive Film; Check Out Its Budget
  2. Abrar Qazi Shares How Rachi Sharma Defines His Style By Picking Right Combinations
  3. Esha Deol Happy To Be Back To Work; Says New Projects To Be Announced Soon
  4. Ananya Panday Posts 'Forgotten Photos From My Camera Roll' Of Her In Bikini
  5. Farah Khan Says Rising Entourage Cost Of Stars Needs To Be Controlled: Woh Producers Pe Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant Returns As Lucknow Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XI
  3. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Lucknow Bowl First As Rishabh Pant Returns - Check Playing XIs
  4. UEFA EURO 2024 Live Streaming: Broadcaster Reveals New Features To Enhance Viewing Experience
  5. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. Influencer 'Fashionably' Destroys Her $4,980 Gucci Bag, Internet Reacts
  2. Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder
  3. Israel-India To Deepen Ties For Greater Prosperity: Israel FM
  4. Indonesian Flash Floods: 52 Killed, Rescuers Search Through Rivers, Rubble
  5. Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival