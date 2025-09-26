SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Chattisgarh police to preserve the body of top Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy.
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Chattisgarh police to preserve the body of top Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy, who was killed in an alleged fake encounter in Narayanpur district. The court directed that the body shall not be buried or cremated till the plea alleging fake encounter and torture is decided by the high court, PTI reported.
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih "Till such time the high court decides the petition, the body shall not be cremated/buried.”
The bench stated that it is keeping all avenues open and not declaring any opinion on merit.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state police, argued that two people were killed in an encounter including the father of the petitioner. He carried a bounty of Rs 7 crore placed by seven states.
Mehta claimed that the post-mortem was done under video recording.
The petitioner approached the top court as the matter could not be listed urgently in the high court which was to go on a break. The bench disposed of the petition after directing the High court to take up the plea upon reopening after Durga Puja vacation.
The plea also sought the investigation of alleged fake encounter by an independent agency preferably by CBI not comprising officers from Chhattisgarh and a fresh postmortem.
With PTI inputs