Sandeshkhali: Police Arrests TMC Leader Accused In Land Grab, Sexual Assault Case; Bengal Guv Opens Raj Bhavan For 'Tortured' Women

A key suspect involved in the alleged land grab and sexual assault against women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal was arrested by police on Saturday.
Meanwhile West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said the doors of Raj Bhavan are open for the women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali who feel unsafe in their homes.
Local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, who has been accused in police reports along with party members and two main suspects Shajahan Sheikh and Uttam Sardar, was captured in a hideout in Sandeshkhali.
He is scheduled to appear in a local court on Sunday.
Nazat Police Station officer told PTI, "We have arrested Shibaprasad Hazra from Sandeshkhali this evening. He will be produced before the court tomorrow."
TMC leader Uttam Sardar has been arrested by the police earlier but Shajahan Sheikh is yet to be nabbed.
With the recent arrest, two out of the three main suspects have been apprehended. A total of 18 individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case.
Additionally, the police have included IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) in the case following a survivor's statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate, reportedly.
West Bengal Governor opens door of Raj Bhavan for tortured women of Sandeshkhali
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stated on Saturday that the Raj Bhavan is opened for women from the troubled Sandeshkhali area who feel unsafe in their own homes.
Bose, referring to himself as the protective brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, assured PTI that he is committed to using all available resources to ensure their safety.
He promised that the women who had suffered in Sandeshkhali, located in the North 24 Parganas district, could find safety at Raj Bhavan. There, they would receive shelter, food, and protection.
"Doors of Raj Bhavan are open for victimised women who can come and stay here. We will provide them shelter, food, and security," Bose told PTI.
The governor said women feeling threatened could contact the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan by dialing 033-22001641 to lodge complaints.
He assured that prompt action would be taken, asserting, "Our Peace Room is always open, and any victim from Sandeshkhali can call to lodge any complaint."
Asked whether he would revisit Sandeshkhali if the situation demanded, Bose replied, "At the moment, the well-being of Sandeshkhali is my top priority. I will visit the place again if it is required."
Bose had recently visited Sandeshkhali and promised assistance to the women there.
He described the situation in Sandeshkhali as "ghastly, shocking, and shattering" and is believed to have submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry.
In his report to the people of Bengal, Bose highlighted the locals' demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe their allegations.
He also recommended a judicial inquiry into the matter.
Notably, Raj Bhavan had previously provided shelter to individuals who faced threats in their localities during the violence surrounding last year's panchayat polls in the state.