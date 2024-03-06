'Sanatana Dharma' Remark: Madras HC Rebukes But Relieves Stalin, A Raja, Says Report

Madras High Court on Wednesday rebuked Tamul Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja over the controversial 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks. However, in the end, the court granted them relief as well, as per media reports.
Madras High Court in its judgement observed that Stalin's remarks were "wrong" but dismissed a petition that challenged the continuation of Udhayanidhi Stalin and two other DMK leaders.
'You Should Know The Consequences': SC Rebuked Stalin As Well
Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court also rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" remark and asked why he has moved the court with his plea for clubbing together the FIRs filed against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.
A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that being a minister he should have been careful with his statements and mindful of the possible consequences they could have.
"You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25 (freedom of conscience, the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion).
"Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court directly)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," the bench said and adjourned the matter till March 15.
The 'Sanatana Dharma' remark controversy
Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated'.
Likening Sanatana dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed