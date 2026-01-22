Sanatana Dharma row: HC judgment 'wrong,' no place for judge's personal belief in ruling, says DMK

"The most erroneous part is that DK and DMK had acted against Hinduism in the last 100 years. There is nothing that is far from the truth in this assertion of the judgment. DMK is the party which ensured 69 per cent reservation for the Hindus. How can this be against Hinduism. This can be viewed as against Hinduism only if you oppose reservation. And you cannot oppose reservation, as it's guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.