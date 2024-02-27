Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Passes Away At 94

SP President Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief, offering his condolences to the family of the late leader. Born on July 11, 1930, Shafiqur Rehman Barq commenced his political journey alongside former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Notably, he played a crucial role in amplifying the voice of the Muslim community across the nation and was associated with the Babri Masjid Action Committee.