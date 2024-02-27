Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Passes Away At 94

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party and the oldest MP in India's Parliament, passed away today at the age of 94. Barq had been grappling with health issues, and his demise occurred at a private hospital in Moradabad, reportedly due to a kidney infection.
Expressing condolences, the Samajwadi Party shared on social media, "The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!"
SP President Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief, offering his condolences to the family of the late leader. Born on July 11, 1930, Shafiqur Rehman Barq commenced his political journey alongside former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Notably, he played a crucial role in amplifying the voice of the Muslim community across the nation and was associated with the Babri Masjid Action Committee.
Barq worked closely with Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav during the party's inception. Serving as an MP five times, Barq won the Muradabad Lok Sabha seat thrice (1996, 1998, and 2004) and the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat twice (2009 and 2019).
Apart from his parliamentary roles, Barq also contributed to Uttar Pradesh politics, serving as a cabinet minister and being elected as a legislator from Sambhal four times. In a testament to his political legacy, his grandson, Ziaur Rahman Barq, was elected as a legislator from the Muradabad seat in 2022.