Row Erupts After BJP MLA’s Remarks Following Son’s SUV Crash In Madhya Pradesh

Summary of this article
Five people were injured after an SUV allegedly driven by Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, rammed into a motorcycle and pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.
A video of the MLA confronting and allegedly threatening a police officer over action against his son sparked a political row.
Police have registered a case against the MLA’s son for rash and negligent driving and endangering life, while opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of misuse of power.
A political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after remarks by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA triggered outrage following a road accident involving his son that left five people injured.
The incident took place in Shivpuri district when an SUV allegedly driven by Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, rammed into a motorcycle carrying three men and two women pedestrians. All five victims sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to the police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the Karera police station area. The vehicle reportedly struck the motorcycle from behind before hitting the two women walking along the roadside. Locals at the scene alleged that the driver argued with the victims afterward and issued threats when bystanders began filming the incident.
A video circulating on social media later intensified the controversy. In the clip, MLA Pritam Lodhi is seen confronting a police officer and allegedly issuing a warning over action taken against his son. The footage sparked criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, who accused the legislator of attempting to pressure the police.
Police have registered a case against Dinesh Lodhi under provisions related to rash and negligent driving and endangering life under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities said an investigation is underway and statements from the injured victims have been recorded.
The incident has reignited debate around alleged “VIP culture” and political interference in law enforcement. Critics say the case highlights concerns about accountability when individuals linked to political figures are involved in criminal allegations.
Meanwhile, the MLA has said that the law should take its course and that justice should be ensured for the victims, even as the political fallout from the incident continues to grow.