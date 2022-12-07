Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Restore Pre-Matric Scholarship To Minority Students, Stalin Tells Modi

Home National

Restore Pre-Matric Scholarship To Minority Students, Stalin Tells Modi

Writing to Modi, Stalin said the Centre has abruptly withdrawn the minority scholarship provided under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to students studying from 1st to 8th standard from 2022-2023. This would affect all scholarships for children in classes I-VIII, he said. 

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 8:26 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to all minority students from class 1 to 8.

Writing to Modi, Stalin said the Centre has abruptly withdrawn the minority scholarship provided under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to students studying from 1st to 8th standard from 2022-2023. This would affect all scholarships for children in classes I-VIII, he said. 

"I want to point out that this stance goes against the principle of supporting the needy in the crucial years of their early education."

Under the scheme, Rs 86.76 crore was sanctioned to 4,49,559 students from Tamil Nadu in 2021-2022. With the withdrawal of scholarship by the Union government, nearly five lakh poor minority students studying from 1st to 8th standard in Tamil Nadu would be adversely affected and deprived of the benefits of scholarship, the Chief Minister pointed out. Education is the most effective tool for empowering the poor and helping them lead dignified lives. 

"Multiple surveys over the years have demonstrated that minorities, especially Muslims, are lagging in education. This scholarship supports poor, underprivileged, and highly marginalised students, including girls, to access quality education and, therefore, must be continued. I, therefore, request you to put the decision on hold and restore the pre-matric scholarship scheme to all minority students studying from 1st to 8th standard."

In a letter dated November 29, 2022, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated that the Right to Education Act made it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (from classes I to VIII) to every child. 

Only students studying in Classes IX and X would be eligible for the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Centre introduced the pre-matric scholarship scheme for minority students in 2008-09. The minority students in classes 1-10 studying in government/government aided and all recognised private institutions are eligible for this scholarship if their parent/guardian's annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.

Related stories

India Will Give Direction To World In 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi In Rajya Sabha

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Valour, Sacrifices Of Armed Forces

Winter Session Of Parliament: PM Modi Addresses Nation; Urges Parties To Give Chance To New MPs

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Tamil Nadu Government Pre-matric Scholarship Minority Students Politics Prime Minister Of India M K Stalin Narendra Modi Chennai Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur